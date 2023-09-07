Raac concrete: Update on Wales schools due Friday
- Published
More information on the extent of the concrete issue in schools will be published in Wales on Friday.
Concerns over a material used in scores of post-war buildings prompted the closure of more than 100 educational buildings in England last week.
So far only two schools have been affected in Wales, but ministers have not ruled out more.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the update will give the "assurances about schools that they need".
But, speaking on Thursday, he also said that inspections could continue into next week.
If that is the case, "then we will publish that information as soon as it's confirmed," Mr Drakeford said.
The Health and Safety Executive has warned that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is liable to "collapse with little or no notice".
The lightweight form of precast concrete was used in many public sector buildings in the UK from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s.
UK government guidance for schools in England issued in August said there have been "sudden collapses of Raac panels in roofs that appeared to be in good condition".
But on Thursday Mr Drakeford said Raac is not a danger in itself and could be properly managed and maintained.
He also said "there isn't a huge number of schools that are being uncovered day by day" and during the week "not a single other school" had been identified.
After the UK government announced the closures of schools in England the Welsh government began speaking to councils to review the information it had.
Sources have told BBC Wales that councils had been given to Wednesday next week to get back to the Welsh government.
Anglesey in Gwynedd already had two schools where Raac was present and was being managed, which were closed at the start of the week.
Ysgol David Hughes was opened to year 7, 11 and 12 pupils, while Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi has not been given a reopening date.
Wards were also shut at Withybush Hospital, in Haverfordwest, back in August.
The Conservative-led UK government - under criticism from Labour for its handling of the Raac crisis - has criticised the Welsh government for being too slow in response.
On Thursday Penny Mordaunt said: "The health and safety priorities of the Labour government in Wales appear to be focused on people buying meal deals as opposed to a lump of concrete falling on a child's head."
But the Welsh government has criticised the Department for Education in England for not sharing evidence of further safety risks until last Sunday night.