Voters to be automatically registered in Wales
Voters in Wales would be automatically included on the electoral register under Welsh government plans.
This would apply to elections for the Welsh Parliament and local councils.
The government says 400,000 people in Wales are not registered to vote.
Mick Antoniw, the minister behind the plans, said the statistics had "shocked" him. The moves are separate to plans to expand the number of Senedd members by the next election in 2026.
Meanwhile, the minister said that he has not ruled out giving voters the right to recall politicians if they commit certain offences.
"There are people not on the register who should be entitled to vote, whose opinions and voices are not being taken into account when an election takes place and that is something we want to address," said Mr Antoniw, who is the counsel general and the Welsh government's most senior legal adviser.
The Senedd member for Pontypridd said that the changes would not force people to vote, but would put an onus on politicians and political parties to persuade them to.
He also explained how the new system would work.
"We will look at all the different data sources where people are already registered. such as the NHS and Department for Work and Pensions, and we would pull all that information onto a digitised electoral register," he said.
"And once you have that register it opens many other opportunities for the future - even the possibility of voting online, although we are not there yet.
"This is all about making it accessible, making it easier for people to participate in our democratic institutions."
Mr Antoniw hopes that automatic registration would increase turnout as Senedd elections - it has never exceeded 50%.
Figures from the Electoral Commission in 2022 showed that up to 404,000 people were not registered or not correctly registered for local government elections and up to 349,000 for parliamentary elections.
Those figures were an improvement on statistics gathered four years previously.
The Welsh government previously announced plans for automatic enrolment trial schemes last October - they form part of the Elections and Elected Bodies Bill, being tabled in the Senedd on 2 October.
Mr Antoniw is also the minister in charge of planned reforms to the Senedd, which were published on Monday.
The current bill contains no provision for the recall of MSs, as is the case with MPs in Westminster.
It means that constituents have the right to sign a petition to force a by-election if their MP has committed certain offences.
But, speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Antoniw appeared to open the door to a Senedd recall system.
"I am sure that will be raised during the scrutiny process and then we will have to address that, so I think it is something that will take place," he said.
"It will be discussed and we will have to consider whether it is through this legislation or through one of the other pieces of legislation that we are bringing that forward."
The Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have been asked to comment on the automatic enrolment plans.