Politicians threatened over 20mph speed limits
Politicians in the Senedd have received threatening messages due to their stance on the 20mph speed limit change, the institution's presiding officer has said.
Elin Jones said staff had been dealing with abusive social media, email and phone messages on Wednesday.
She urged Senedd members to ensure "public debate in Wales is measured, dignified and respectful".
The new speed limit in built-up areas came into force on Sunday.
"Overnight I've become aware of several members myself included receiving abusive and threatening messages on social media, email and telephone due to their stance on this topic," she told a meeting of the Welsh Parliament.
"Whilst it's encouraging to see unprecedented interest in our petitions committee and its work, we all have a duty to ensure that public debate in Wales is measured, dignified and respectful."
"That means setting the tone for how we expect others to express their views, whatever their stance on this matter or any other matter, and that we do that in a way that does not demean or undermine any individual."
Ms Jones referred to an exchange on Tuesday where First Minister Mark Drakeford accused Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies of not telling the truth over the speed limit.
The Welsh Conservatives have consistently claimed it is a blanket limit, with accusations from Welsh Labour that it is misinformation.
Mr Davies later wrote to Elin Jones demanding an apology from Mr Drakeford, saying the allegation was "of no foundation".
"It is correct to state the previous blanket 30mph limit has been replaced by a blanket 20mph limit and it is misleading of the first minister to claim otherwise," he said.
Ms Jones told the Senedd she had written to both of them: "I've received representations from one member about the conduct of another member during yesterday's proceedings and have corresponded with both individuals accordingly.
"I will conclude by urging members to bear all of this in mind when articulating their views in the chamber and in turn influencing how others behave outside this chamber."