Wales 20mph: Lee Waters to face Tory no confidence vote
- Published
The minister who led the introduction of Wales' new 20mph speed limit will face a Conservative no confidence vote.
Next week's motion against deputy climate change minister Lee Waters focuses on the record number of signatures on a petition opposing the lower limit, which has topped 380,000.
Welsh Tory transport spokeswoman Natasha Asghar said: "His position is untenable, it's time for him to go."
But ministers said their aim was to save lives and make communities safer.
The new limit, which applies to built-up areas, came into force on Sunday, when Wales became the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed from 30mph to 20mph.
The policy has drawn both strong support and fierce opposition.
Walking to school to promote the scheme this week, Labour minister Mr Waters said the change has been in the works for four years and trialled in eight places.
"When speed limits are lower, people feel safer to cycle and to walk, so less people are driving," he said.
Mr Waters and First Minister Mark Drakeford have strongly defended the policy, which was an election manifesto commitment.
The Conservative motion, due to be debated in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday, says the Welsh Parliament "has no confidence in the deputy minister for climate change given the record-breaking number of signatories to the petition.
"We want the Welsh government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law."
Ms Asghar accused Mr Waters of "attempting to undermine the will of the overwhelming majority of Welsh people because he is unable to admit he has got it wrong".
"The deputy minister must park his pride and roll back on his anti-road, anti-worker and anti-motorist agenda."
No confidence motions are rare in the Senedd and, were Mr Waters to lose one, he would normally be expected to resign.
But with the Conservatives having 16 of the 60 seats in the chamber, and other parties not expected to back their motion, it is not expected to pass.
The Welsh government said: "The introduction of a 20mph speed limit in mainly residential areas is designed to save lives and make our communities safer for everyone, including motorists.
"It has been thoroughly researched, voted on in the Senedd and received the backing from a majority of Senedd members."