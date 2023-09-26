20mph: Police investigate threats to Mark Drakeford over new speed limit
- Published
The first minister has revealed that he has received threats to his physical safety over Wales' new 20mph law.
Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that he had been sent "vile" messages and supporters of the lower speed limit deserved to be treated with respect.
Police said they were investigating "reports of malicious communications" sent to the first minister.
Wales was the first UK country to cut the default speed in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph earlier this month.
A petition for the law to be scrapped has reached over 430,000 signatures.
Last week, Senedd Presiding Officer Elin Jones said Cardiff Bay politicians, including her, had received threatening messages over the issue.
Ministers say the aim of the policy is to save lives, reduce injuries and encourage walking and cycling.
The law was a Welsh Labour manifesto commitment that has proved highly controversial now that it has been put into practice.
Lee Waters, the minister who led the introduction of the new speed limit, will face a Conservative no confidence vote on Wednesday which he is expected to win.
'Deplorable'
During Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Mr Davies asked if the record breaking petition was being taken seriously by the Welsh government.
Mr Drakeford said that it was important to do so, but that this was a matter that "cut both ways".
He said that he was "happy" to send his Conservative opposite number some of the "vile" messages that he had received from people opposed to the policy.
The first minister urged Mr Davies to call out "those people who are prepared to say things which are not simply disparaging but are also directly threatening of people's physical safety".
Mr Davies agreed to do so, saying there was "no place for that in our society whatsoever".
"This type of language is unacceptable, deplorable and should be called out at every opportunity," he added.
He also pointed out that he had also received "many, many examples" of abusive messages on social media that "get thrown at me".
South Wales Police said that it was investigating malicious messages sent to the first minister.
The force said it "can confirm that it has received reports of malicious communications which are currently being investigated".