20mph: How Wales' speed limit is shaping Sunak's election strategy
Rishi Sunak is preparing to curb English councils from introducing new 20mph speed limits, according to reports.
On the face of it, because transport is devolved, this policy announcement has nothing to do with Wales.
But it is fair to assume Wales has played an important part in Mr Sunak's decision.
It's been nearly two weeks since the default residential speed limit in Wales was cut from 30mph to 20mph.
The number of signatories of a petition calling for a U-turn has exceeded 440,000, and Wales' transport minister has faced down a vote of no confidence.
It is now clear the change - and, crucially, the level of opposition to it - is rapidly shaping Conservative party policy ahead of the next general election.
After a challenging first year in office, Mr Sunak believes his party can capitalise on the strength of feeling in Wales around the 20mph law.
His strategy won't surprise followers of Welsh politics, who will have long heard Welsh Conservative MSs accusing the Welsh Labour government of waging "a war on motorists".
They point not only to the 20mph policy, but also to the Welsh government's strict road-building policy, its decision to scrap the M4 relief road, and the possibility that some drivers may have to pay a charge to use parts of certain Welsh roads in the future.
The Welsh government said its policies are aimed at cutting pollution and saving lives, and we know that many people do support that approach.
But the Tories have spotted an opportunity to frame themselves as the party on the side of drivers.
Within minutes of their no confidence motion in the transport minister being easily defeated on Wednesday, the Welsh Conservatives issued a press release claiming that only they will "continue holding the Labour government to account, whilst standing up for motorists".
Labour recognises this could cause problems for it, and in response to the 20mph policy one of its MP's told BBC Wales: "The Tories were drowning and we've thrown them a lifeline."
Ahead of the 2015 general election, it was the state of the Welsh NHS that the Conservatives used to attack Labour, with then prime minister David Cameron describing Offa's Dyke as the "line between life and death".
The challenges facing the health service in England make it difficult for Mr Sunak to weaponize the NHS now.
And so, when it comes to attacking Labour's record in Wales, he appears to have settled on saying what he thinks drivers want to hear.