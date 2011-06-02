Man injured after explosion at house in Cefn Hengoed
A man suffered minor cuts and bruises after an explosion at a twoe-storey house in Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly county.
Emergency services were called to Gelli Gaer Road at 0828 BST.
Three fire engines initially attended the scene, but only one is still there while a structural engineer from Caerphilly council assesses the damage.
Gwent Police said the explosion was small and a small fire, started in the lounge has been put out.
