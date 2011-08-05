Image caption Specialist armed officers and negotiators dealt with the incident in Chepstow on Wednesday

Monmouthshire council has apologised after an employee tried to use an armed siege to attract visitors via the social networking site Twitter.

A Twitter feed run by the council, promoting the Wye Valley, referred to the incident in Chepstow on Wednesday.

The council later removed the tweet, saying a staff member had "made an error of judgment".

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the armed incident in Chepstow.

Police were called to a property in the Bulwark area of the town after they were alerted at 06:30 BST. There was a stand-off that lasted eight hours.

A tweet from Monmouthshire council's visitwyevalley account was broadcast to nearly 1,000 followers moments after the incident ended and attracted critical replies.

As well as referring to the incident in Cheptow, the tweet said the town had a "lovely castle and museum".

The tweet was later removed and another posted saying: "A tweet from earlier today which was not intended to offend has been deleted. We apologise for any upset caused."

Monmouthshire council said: "One of our staff members made an error of judgment in tweeting a comment relating to a serious incident in Chepstow.

'Deleted'

"The comment was completely unacceptable and we unreservedly apologise for any offence caused.

"The staff member has deleted the tweet and apologised to those followers on Twitter who saw it.

"This error contravenes our social media guidance and indeed is not the sort of comment we'd expect from a member of staff in any environment.

"We will ensure that all staff using social media are reminded of their responsibilities and the council's social media policy, and are offered training where appropriate."