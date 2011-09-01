Motorcyclist killed in road crash at Gwyddelwern
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Denbighshire.
The man in his early 40s, who is believed to be from the Flint area, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gwyddelwern, near Corwen, early on Thursday afternoon.
The A5 between the junction of the A494 and Corwen town centre was closed for a number of hours following the incident.
North Wales Police said they were called to the scene at 1342 BST.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.