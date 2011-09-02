Appeal after Anthony Johnson's body found by railway
Police have named a man whose body was found on a railway line in Cardiff, leading to major disruption to services.
The body of Anthony Roy Johnson, 59, of Splott, Cardiff, was spotted by the driver of a passing freight train shortly before 07:00 BST on Tuesday.
British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for help in tracing his movements from last Saturday onwards.
His body was found close to the Port 'O' Call pub in the Marshfield area.
BTP said the the death was being treated as unexplained as investigators were unsure which train struck Mr Johnson and at what time.
Det Insp Mark Cleland said: "I'm hoping to jog people's memories so that we can establish where Mr Johnson went and who he may have spent time with."
'Sadly missed'
He appealed for information about Mr Johnson's movements between Saturday 27 August and the time his body was found.
He said: "What remains unclear at this stage is where he was between those dates."
Det Insp Cleland said he was "a much-loved member of the community in Splott and is sadly missed by friends, family and colleagues".
Buses replaced rail services between Cardiff and Newport after the alert.
First Great Western (FGW), Arriva Trains Wales and CrossCountry services were all affected as rail services were suspended until about 09:30 BST on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on Freefone 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident number 56 of 30/08/2011.