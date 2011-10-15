Woman, 55, dies after road collision near Pontyclun
A motorist has died following after a road crash in Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The woman, 55, was driving a yellow Peugeot which collided with a grey Vauxhall Vectra and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun at about 2220 BST on Friday.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident occurred on Llanharry Road, near the Castell y Mwnws junction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 01656 655555.
Police said the woman, who lived locally, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she was pronounced dead.
The road was closed for three hours.
South Wales Police want to speak to anyone with information, or anyone who stopped to provide assistance.
