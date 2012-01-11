Man sought over sexual assault on girl in Malpas Road, Newport
Police are trying to trace a man following a sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Newport.
The girl was waiting at a bus stop on Malpas Road at about 10:00 GMT on Monday when the incident occurred.
The man, described as in his late 20s, of mixed race and with a black beard, was wearing a hooded top and walked off in the direction of Tesco and Subway.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police say the man had his hood up. He did not speak with a local accent and had a "turn" in one eye.
Gwent Police said specially trained officers were supporting the victim.
