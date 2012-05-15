Seventy firefighters tackle Aberbeeg factory fire
- Published
Up to 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a factory in Blaenau Gwent, which disrupted rail services and closed a school.
The fire at Glandwr industrial estate near Aberbeeg started at 01:00 BST.
Arriva Trains services between Ebbw Vale Parkway and Crosskeys were replaced by buses but trains are running again.
A primary school has been closed to protect pupils from fumes and residents have been warned to close windows.
Meanwhile, there has been a voluntary evacuation of vulnerable people with respiratory problems living nearby in an area known locally as the Fields.
The fire, close to the railway, has been brought under control but the building, measuring 57m by 258m, has partially collapsed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was used as a garage and a carpet warehouse, and they expected to be at the scene for up to another six hours. Crews are currently damping down, but 60 firefighters remain at the incident.
The fire service added that it was too early to know the cause.
Meanwhile, nearby St Illtyd's Primary School in Llanhilleth has been closed to protect children from fumes, while residents downwind of the incident are being warned to stay indoors and close their windows.
Ritchie O'Connell of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the incident we had 17 appliances and 70 firefighters tackling the fire. There has been severe damage to the unit and it's resulted in partial structural collapse.
"The local primary school has been closed by the Blaenau Gwent emergency planning officer, and that is St Illtyd's Primary School Llanhilleth.
"The fire's under control now, it's not going to escalate at all. We will be on scene for, I anticipate, another five or six hours."
He added: "Due to the structural collapse of the building we aren't able to get inside to fight the fire, so we're having to fight defensively from outside the building."
Trains in the area were stopped because the blaze was close to the railway line but resumed later on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters have been using two hydraulic platforms.
A rest centre has been set up at Abertillery sports centre for people, who are vulnerable or who have medical conditions.
Firefighters have been using water from the River Ebbw to dampen down the fire.
Environment Agency officers are monitoring the Ebbw and so far no environmental impact has been observed from any run-off.