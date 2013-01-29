'Speeding' student Robbie Morgan demolished house in Nelson, Caerphilly
A speeding teenage driver demolished a house with his father's Jeep when he swerved off the road while getting a takeaway after a sixth form party, Newport Crown Court heard.
Robbie Morgan, 18, had only been driving for six months before the crash in December 2011.
He also hit a car and a woman, who was seriously hurt, before ploughing into the house in Nelson near Caerphilly.
Mr Morgan of Treharris, near Merthyr Tydfil, denies dangerous driving.
The court heard the A-level student had "put his foot down" in the £30,000 Jeep Cherokee, hitting speeds of 60 mph, after leaving the party at a rugby club.
'Too powerful'
Prosecutor Jonathan Howell said: "He was 17 at the time and was driving a Jeep Cherokee in poor weather conditions - it was dark, wet and windy.
"The car he was driving was too powerful.
"He had been at a sixth form party at a rugby club, he left with two friends and was driving to get a takeaway and some cigarettes.
"They were travelling along the road when Morgan put his foot down - he was driving too fast for the 30 mph road."
Mr Howell said a Renault Megane tried to turn safely across the road, but Mr Morgan was going too fast.
"He tried to brake but there was not enough distance, he veered to try and avoid the collision.
"But he hit that car and went on going, knocking down a pedestrian who suffered horrific injuries requiring hospitalisation.
"He then ploughed into a house causing extensive damage."
'Faster and faster'
The teenager knocked down the two-storey extension of the terraced house, causing damage running "into five figures".
Mr Morgan walked with a limp as he entered the dock.
One of his school friends Yarden Aaron, 18, said: "I felt the car going faster and faster, it was too fast to be OK on that road.
"We were driving between 50 and 60 miles per hour, I don't believe he was in control of the car."
Pedestrian Geraldine Downy, 18, was treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for life-threatening injuries from which she is still recovering.
Witness Kevin Thomas told the court: "I could see a girl lying in the road and I saw the jeep had gone into the house and the roof collapsed onto it.
"The driver seemed to me like he didn't have any regard to what was happened.
"I've seen cars speed on that road before but not as fast as that."
The trial continues.