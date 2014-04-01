Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption About 2,000 tonnes of plastic and wood caught fire early on Friday

Air pollution levels following a recycling site fire which is still burning after five days are low, Public Health Wales has said.

Mobile air monitoring equipment sent to Atlantic recycling site in Newton Road, near Rumney, Cardiff, found the levels posed no risk to the public.

About 2,000 tonnes of plastic and wood caught fire during the early hours of Friday.

Around 20 firefighters were still tackling the blaze on Tuesday.

An incident control unit and two crews were also still at the scene.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had said its work had been hampered by 30 to 40 gas cylinders, which had to be hosed down to keep cool for fear of possible explosion.

But they have since been removed.

A 200m exclusion zone remains in force around the five-acre (two hectare) site whilst firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

The area is currently being monitored by Natural Resources Wales, which will keep the public informed if the circumstances change.