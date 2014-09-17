M4 junction 32 lane opened by minister
- Published
A new lane linking the M4 at Cardiff with the A470 heading north has been officially opened by Transport Minister Edwina Hart.
The dedicated slip lane will take traffic from the M4's westbound junction 32 at Coryton onto the northbound route of the A470 heading to Pontypridd.
The changes aim to reduce traffic on the Coryton roundabout by 20%.
Around 60% of traffic goes north at the junction, studies have shown.
Mrs Hart also visited work being carried out on a new dedicated lane at the M4's junction 33, which will provide a link for westbound motorway traffic onto the A4232 southbound link road into Cardiff Bay.
The lane is due to open in spring 2015.