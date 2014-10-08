Image caption Police at the scene of the accident where a Honda Jazz driven by a 78-year-old woman struck a house

A 78-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after her car hit a house following an army lorry collision.

The incident involving the Honda Jazz car and the truck carrying 13 people happened on Chepstow Road in Langstone near Newport at about 11:10 BST.

The injured woman was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The personnel on the military vehicle were unharmed.

Chepstow Road was closed in both directions following the incident, but has since reopened.