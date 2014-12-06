Image caption The counter terrorism units' raids in Cardiff centred on the Grangetown area of the city

Police are continuing to question a 19-year-old man under anti-terror laws following a series of raids on properties in Cardiff and Barry.

The teenager was one of five men held in the raids on Thursday - four have since been released on bail.

All five were held on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisations.

The 19-year-old is also being questioned on suspicion of preparing or assisting in the preparation of a terrorist act.

Two of the arrested men have been named as Rofi Islam and Sajid Idris.

Officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) executed six search warrants on Thursday.

WECTU said the investigation "does not concern any immediate threat to public safety".

Thursday's arrests were not linked to two men charged with offences on Wednesday.

Police said the arrests were linked to the Grangetown area of Cardiff and were part of a wider counter-terrorism investigation in Wales, but are not linked to brothers Aseel and Nasser Muthana who went to fight with IS in Syria.

The raids in Grangetown were within a few streets of each other.