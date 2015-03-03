Man, 20, dies after Celtic Manor lake incident in Newport
A 20-year-old man has died after a vehicle rolled into a lake at the Celtic Manor Resort golf course in Newport, police say.
The man, who has been named locally as Ollie Floyd from Ross-on-Wye, was in an agricultural spraying vehicle which went into the water near the Twenty Ten Course clubhouse just before 08:00 GMT.
A 46-year-old man, also from Ross-on-Wye, who was in the vehicle, is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Gwent Police are investigating.
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its crews "assisted paramedics in assessing members of staff who had gone in to the water to assist with the rescue".
Mr Floyd was taken to the city's Royal Gwent Hospital in a critical condition at about 08:00 GMT but it was later confirmed he had died.
His local rugby club paid tribute to him on its Facebook page.
"It's with great sadness that I have to inform you that Ollie Floyd was killed in a tragic accident this morning," the post from Ross-on-Wye Rugby Football Club said.
"A great friend and clubman to us all. RIP my friend. Always a legend never will be forgotten."
Gwent Police said inquiries were ongoing with Newport council's health and safety team and environmental health department.
The Celtic Manor said it was "deeply saddened".
"The incident is subject to an ongoing investigation which the Celtic Manor Resort is co-operating with fully," it said in a statement.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."
The venue was home to the 38th Ryder Cup in 2010 and the hotel was also host to the Nato 2014 summit in Newport.