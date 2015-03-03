Islamophobia 'needs swift action', says Dr Chris Allen
Swift action is needed to tackle hatred of Muslims, an expert on Islamophobia has told a Cardiff audience.
Dr Chris Allen said the need to act with "speed, clarity, commitment and impartiality" was long overdue.
He added that publicity surrounding events like the three Cardiff men fighting in Syria and Iraq can lead to attacks on Muslims.
Dr Allen was speaking at the annual human rights lecture by the Equality and Human Rights Commission Wales.
The University of Birmingham lecturer told the audience at Cardiff University that Islamophobia is "unwanted in today's Europe" and "the sooner we collectively tackle it, the better".
More than 100 people attended the lecture, which also focused on examples from across the UK where there has been hostility to Muslim people and hate crime.