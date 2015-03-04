Bid to reopen Barry Island funfair for Easter holidays
Pressure is being put on the owners of a funfair to allow the site to be reopened in time for Easter.
Worcestershire-based fairground operator Henry Danter has been in talks with Barry Island Pleasure Park owners Hilco to revive its fortunes.
But Vale of Glamorgan Council said the sale's progress has been slow.
In the meantime, while the deal is still being thrashed out, Mr Danter wants to be given access to the site to open it during the school holidays.
"We are eager to see a funfair open once more on Barry Island as soon as possible and have done everything within our power to make this happen," said the council's director of development services Rob Thomas.
"Unfortunately what we cannot do is grant Mr Danter access to the site. The only people who can do this are its current owners."
Hilco has been asked to comment.