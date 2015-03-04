Rhondda Cynon Taf council agrees 3.8% council tax rise
One of Wales' largest councils has agreed to increase council tax by 3.8% as it set its budget for the next financial year.
A meeting of Rhondda Cynon Taf council on Wednesday approved the move, which means people in a Band D property will pay about £47 extra in 2015/16.
The overall budget was set at £456.4m, down from £466.7m in 2014/15.
As part of efforts to balance the books, the council agreed to use £4.3m of its reserves in 2015/16.
Controversial measures from the council included scrapping free full-time nursery care for children aged three.
