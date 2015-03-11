Four Bridgend councillors hit with longer suspensions
Four Labour councillors in Bridgend who appealed against their suspension for failing to support council merger plans have been handed further punishment.
Six councillors were suspended after failing to back plans to merge with the Vale of Glamorgan council in November.
Keith Edwards' suspension was increased to six months, Gareth Phillips' to five months while Ross Thomas and Gareth Wyn Davies had theirs upped to four months.
A Welsh Labour spokesman said this was "an internal disciplinary matter".
Edith Hughes' three-month suspension was upheld at the appeal hearing in Cardiff on Monday while Martin Jones, who received a one-month suspension, did not appeal as the time had been served.
