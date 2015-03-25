BBC News

Dating site ban for 'serial abuser' Karl Crimmins

image captionCrimmins' defence counsel said he was 'a man who had a problem with women'

A "serial abuser" who admitted unlawfully wounding a woman he met online has been banned from joining dating websites.

Karl Crimmins, 29, of Bedwas, was given a suspended prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court for the attack on Tina Evans in January.

He also has previous convictions for other violence offences against women.

Judge William Gaskell said: "You are not fit to be on a dating site or in any relationship."

"Women would have nothing to do with you if they knew they were contacting a serial abuser," he said.

Prosecutor John Lloyd said Crimmins punched Ms Evans in the eye after she made a joke following his complaint about needing car repairs.

She needed stitches above her right eye after it was cut.

'Risk of violence'

Cardiff Crown Court heard Crimmins assaulted a woman in Bedwas, Caerphilly county, in 2008, by pulling her hair and punching and grabbing her by the throat.

In 2009 he grabbed a woman around the neck as she was holding a baby in Caerphilly and there were three more assaults in 2010.

In 2011, Crimmins was back in court after he pushed another partner into a cupboard under the stairs and closed the door.

In a separate incident he held her in a headlock, restricting her breathing and causing her to vomit, the court heard.

Edward Mitchared, defending Crimmins, said the defendant was "a man who had a problem with women".

"He's a misogynist who needs to change his ways," he said.

Crimmins was given a four-month night-time curfew and was made the subject of a restraining order banning him from dating sites.

"It is necessary to protect those who may be at risk of violence from you," Judge Gaskell told him.

