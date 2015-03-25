Dating site ban for 'serial abuser' Karl Crimmins
A "serial abuser" who admitted unlawfully wounding a woman he met online has been banned from joining dating websites.
Karl Crimmins, 29, of Bedwas, was given a suspended prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court for the attack on Tina Evans in January.
He also has previous convictions for other violence offences against women.
Judge William Gaskell said: "You are not fit to be on a dating site or in any relationship."
"Women would have nothing to do with you if they knew they were contacting a serial abuser," he said.
Prosecutor John Lloyd said Crimmins punched Ms Evans in the eye after she made a joke following his complaint about needing car repairs.
She needed stitches above her right eye after it was cut.
'Risk of violence'
Cardiff Crown Court heard Crimmins assaulted a woman in Bedwas, Caerphilly county, in 2008, by pulling her hair and punching and grabbing her by the throat.
In 2009 he grabbed a woman around the neck as she was holding a baby in Caerphilly and there were three more assaults in 2010.
In 2011, Crimmins was back in court after he pushed another partner into a cupboard under the stairs and closed the door.
In a separate incident he held her in a headlock, restricting her breathing and causing her to vomit, the court heard.
Edward Mitchared, defending Crimmins, said the defendant was "a man who had a problem with women".
"He's a misogynist who needs to change his ways," he said.
Crimmins was given a four-month night-time curfew and was made the subject of a restraining order banning him from dating sites.
"It is necessary to protect those who may be at risk of violence from you," Judge Gaskell told him.