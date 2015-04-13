Man tells how he became locked in art gallery vault
A man has told how he became trapped in a disused bank vault whilst at a Cardiff art exhibition opening.
Jacob Church, 21, of Taffs Well, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Joe Tobin were rescued on Sunday after entering the vault at Abacus art gallery.
Mr Church said: "I went into the vault with someone I had met that night to look at art. We were both pretty drunk.
"There was an echo so we decided to close the door not realising that we wouldn't be able to open it again."
The two men were rescued four hours later by specialist rescue teams from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service after Mr Church phoned a friend to get help.
Mr Church said: "At the time it wasn't too funny but it is pretty funny now.
"My friends said I'm the only person they know who could have managed this."