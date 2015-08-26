Matthew Bray detained for boy's leg amputation quad bike crash
- Published
A man has been locked up for three years for crashing his quad bike into a seven-year-old boy, causing him to have his leg amputated.
Matthew Bray, 20, hit Lochlan Olden on a pavement in Hopkinstown, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, in May.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
Bray, of Aberdare, was detained in a young offenders' institution.
Judge Richard Twomlow told him: "Your speed was described as very fast and ridiculous. You failed to pause and Lochlan Olden was unfortunate enough to be in your way.
"He was struck by the bike with disastrous consequences."
Bray was also disqualified from driving for four years and has to pay £900 in court costs and a victim surcharge.
Clare Fear, defending, said: "I cannot express highly enough to the court how devastated this young defendant feels regarding his extremely irresponsible, immature and reckless behaviour on this day."
Following the hearing, Sgt Gethin Hewer of South Wales Police said: "Nerys Olden (Lochlan's mother) would like to express her thanks for all the support Lochlan had at the scene, for the people and the emergency services, the investigative team and the work that has been done leading through to the court case.
"She has been humbled by the level of support in the community - the fundraising and the ongoing fundraising and the help provided to the family and Lochlan to help them come to terms with his long-term injury."