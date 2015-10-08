Image copyright Thinkstock

A Cardiff-based pharmacist who stole money from a shop safe and lied about a £12,000 benefit fraud conviction has been struck off.

Sher Singh Rathore took £120 from a Bristol pharmacy and did not declare that he was dishonest in a housing and council tax benefit application.

A disciplinary panel of the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) found his fitness to practise is "impaired".

It said his removal from the register was essential for "public confidence".

The decision, made at a London hearing last month, was detailed in a determination now published online.

Peter Wrench, the panel's chairman, said Mr Rathore admitted stealing the money from a safe at Lloyds Pharmacy, Westbury-on-Trym, where he worked, on August 4, 2013.

No further action was taken, with Mr Rathore later repaying the money.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Rathore was working at Lloyds Pharmacy, in Westbury-on-Trym, when he took £120 from a safe

Mr Rathore had previously pleaded guilty to making a false housing and council tax benefit application to Cardiff council, at Cardiff Magistrates' Court, in September 2011.

He failed to report the conviction to the GPhC at the time and then falsely declared he had no conviction when renewing his registration on three separate occasions.

The chairman of the panel said the offence involved the pharmacist providing a document to show a "vulnerable" person was the tenant of a Cardiff property when "they had, in fact, never lived there".

'Serious'

Mr Rathore was handed a 12-month community order, including 200 hours of unpaid work, for the offence.

He accepted before the disciplinary panel that his misconduct was "serious".

Mr Wrench said: "The maintenance of proper standards in the profession and the maintenance of public confidence in that profession and its regulator can only be met by removal."

Mr Rathore's sanction means he will not be able to practise for at least five years, at which point he could apply to be registered once again.