£20,000 Cwmbran biscuit theft case collapses, investigation 'ongoing'
- Published
An investigation into the theft of a £20,000 worth of biscuits is continuing, police have said.
On Friday, charges against a 36-year-old accused of theft, handling stolen goods and taking and driving away were dropped at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Two other men, from Liverpool and Cheshire, previously had charges against them dropped.
Gwent Police said the biscuits taken in the raid "remain outstanding" and the investigation "remains active".
A trailer with the biscuits inside went missing from Burton's Foods, which makes Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels, in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on 17 June.
A spokesman for Burton's Biscuit Company said it had no further details at this stage but it was "working closely with the appropriate authorities in their on-going investigation".