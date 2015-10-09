Strike by Cardiff Bus workers suspended after pay offer
Sunday's planned strike by Cardiff Bus workers has been suspended.
Industrial action was due to take place on the day that 70,000 fans are due in the city for the Ireland v France Rugby World Cup match.
But union Unite said the strike has been suspended after it received an improved pay offer from the company.
It will now seek the views of its members on the new offer, before deciding on its next course of action.
Cardiff Bus managing director Cynthia Ogbonna said services will now operate as normal on Sunday, apart from those affected by road closures due to the rugby.
Diversions will be in place on roads near the Millennium Stadium from 14:00 to 20:30 BST.