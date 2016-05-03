Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption CCTV of traffic on the M4

Traffic queues have eased as lanes are reopened following a crash involving a number of cars and a motorcycle on the M4 in Newport.

The incident happened at the entry slip road to junction 27 (High Cross) eastbound before 05:45 BST on Tuesday, triggering 18-miles of congestion to junction 34 (Miskin).

Two of three lanes were closed until 07:05, with queues affecting the A48.

Queues on the affected stretch have now cleared.

Travel

Check if this is affecting your journey