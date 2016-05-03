M4 traffic eases after High Cross crash near Newport
- 3 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Traffic queues have eased as lanes are reopened following a crash involving a number of cars and a motorcycle on the M4 in Newport.
The incident happened at the entry slip road to junction 27 (High Cross) eastbound before 05:45 BST on Tuesday, triggering 18-miles of congestion to junction 34 (Miskin).
Two of three lanes were closed until 07:05, with queues affecting the A48.
Queues on the affected stretch have now cleared.
Travel
Check if this is affecting your journey