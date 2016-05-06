South East Wales

Suspected Ystrad Mynach murder victim is named

  • 6 May 2016
Iris Owens Image copyright Gwent Police

A woman who police believe may have been murdered in Caerphilly county has been named as 75-year-old Iris Owens, from Ystrad Mynach.

Ms Owens' body was found by Gwent Police at a house near the town's railway station on Tuesday, 3 May.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 17:45 BST by the ambulance service.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and treated for minor injuries.

He is currently in police custody.
Image caption Iris Owens' body was found at this house

