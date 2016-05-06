Image copyright Gwent Police

A woman who police believe may have been murdered in Caerphilly county has been named as 75-year-old Iris Owens, from Ystrad Mynach.

Ms Owens' body was found by Gwent Police at a house near the town's railway station on Tuesday, 3 May.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 17:45 BST by the ambulance service.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and treated for minor injuries.

He is currently in police custody.