A Newport girl has said she is "incredibly proud" to have reunited a lost MBE brooch with its owner after it was lost at a remembrance parade.

Newport council led a search for the mislaid honour after the service but seven-year-old Ffion had found it outside McDonald's on High Street.

"Ffion picked it up thinking it was a brooch and asked her dad to put it her pocket," said her mother Melanie Ralph.

"When we knew it was the missing MBE, Ffion was incredibly proud to help."

Newport's remembrance parade on 12 November started at High Street at 10:30 GMT and travelled to the war memorial on Clarence Place for a service.

Ffion and her friends from the 10th Newport East (St John's) Brownie group also took part in the commemoration and she found it on her way home.

"Ffion loves brooches and badges and took a shine to it when she saw it on the ground," said Mrs Ralph.

"But we were later told about a Facebook appeal to find a missing MBE, and my husband, Neil, said 'I think that's what Ffion picked up'.

"We didn't know, however, where Ffion had put it and she was asleep, but we asked her when she woke in the middle of the night and Ffion said it was in the car.

"So you can imagine my husband rummaging around in the car in the pitch black in the dead of night looking for someone's prized possession.

"Luckily, he did find it and Ffion was glad she could make someone's day and give the honour back."