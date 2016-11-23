Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ashley Dawe has a history of violence against women, including convictions for attacking former partners with a knife and table leg.

A jealous boyfriend who stabbed his girlfriend nine times in a "frenzied attack" after she admitted kissing another man has been jailed.

Ashley Dawe, 23, sat on Melissa Parr's feet and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife while she was in bed in her Cardiff flat on 19 February this year.

Dawe was jailed for nine years at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

Cardiff Recorder, Judge Eleri Rees, said he posed a "significant risk to the public".

Dawe, who has previous convictions for domestic violence including assaulting Miss Parr, had been due to stand trail for attempted murder.

He pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Rees imposed an extended 14-year sentence, meaning Dawe will spend nine years in prison and five on parole.

She said Dawe had a pattern of violence towards women.

"This was a frenzied attack. She thought she was going to die," he said.

The court heard how on 19 February 2016, Dawe was in bed with his girlfriend of almost 12 months when he quizzed her about seeing other men.

When she admitted kissing another man, he jumped out of bed and kicked her in the head before going downstairs to the kitchen, grabbing a knife, returning upstairs, sitting on her legs and repeatedly stabbing her.

Neighbours heard screams coming from Miss Parr's flat and saw blood on the windows before alerting police.

'Significant wounds'

Prosecutor Michael Jones said: "The neighbour describes her top being covered in blood and she was crying hysterically."

Miss Parr was taken to hospital with two "significant" wounds to her chest and abdomen, although they did not require surgery.

She also suffered other stab wounds to her lower body, as well as defence wounds and cuts to her head and face.

Ruth Smith, defending, said Dawe had an abusive childhood and had been failed by his parents and the care system.

"Two psychiatrists agree that he has an emotionally unstable personality disorder which results from the experiences in his childhood," she said.

"He has struggled with the belief that he could have committed this act. He does bitterly regret the offence upon a lady who for a long while was his partner," she added.

Det Insp Dan Michel, of South Wales Police said the case was domestic violence at its absolute worst.

"It is very lucky that we were not dealing with circumstances that are even more tragic," he said.