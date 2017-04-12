Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was assaulted while walking underneath George Street Bridge in the city

A pregnant woman was punched in the stomach during an assault in Newport, police have said.

The woman was assaulted while walking underneath George Street Bridge, along the Maindee side of the river, at about 21:30 BST on Monday.

Gwent Police said a man grabbed her hood and searched her pockets.

After he found nothing, the woman told him she was pregnant and he punched her in the stomach.

She was taken to hospital but is not thought to have any lasting injuries.

Police described the man as Asian, in his late teens or early 20s, medium height and build and wearing a scarf over his mouth.