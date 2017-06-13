Image copyright British Transport Police

A mother and her young son were racially abused as they spoke in their mother tongue at Cardiff Central station, British Transport Police says.

The incident happened on 8 May at 19:30 BST and CCTV images of a man detectives want to speak to have been released.

After travelling from Cadoxton, the woman, 32 and boy, five, were shouted at as they headed for the exit.

This continued outside and, afraid his mother would be assaulted, the boy stood between her and the man.

He called for him to leave her alone, with investigating officer PC Liam Perry commending his "incredible bravery in standing up to this bully", saying "hate crime will simply not be tolerated".

"This man's behaviour was totally unacceptable and utterly absurd," PC Perry added.

"His claims and threatening behaviour was deeply upsetting to both victims and we are working hard to identify the man responsible."