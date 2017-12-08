Welsh actor Luke Evans travelled from Los Angeles to Newport to attend a reception for young entrepreneurs with the Prince of Wales.

Evans, who played Gaston in Beauty And The Beast, took his parents to meet Prince Charles at The Prince's Trust event at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The prince also visited Caerphilly Miners Community Centre and attended a Christmas party for charity Abbeyfield.

He ended the tour at gothic revival castle Castell Coch in Tongwynlais.

At The Prince's Trust event, the prince spoke with young people about challenges they had overcome with help from the charity he founded in 1976.

He then chatted to Evans about the actor's ambassador role with the charity.

Image copyright PA Image caption Father Christmas gave Prince Charles a sack of presents each for Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Castell Coch

Evans said: "He asked me where I had come from today. I said I flew in from Los Angeles last night. I flew in then drove down to here but it is worth it.

"When you become an ambassador for something you have to have a passion for what you are representing.

"I'm very proud of The Prince's Trust and to be part of something that makes a difference to young people throughout the UK and internationally as well.

"I was able to bring my mum and dad today so they were able to meet him too.

"He was quite shocked that I had come from LA. He said, 'you shouldn't have done that'. I said it's part of my duties."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Charles was welcomed by children from St Cenydd and Cwm Rhymni schools at Caerphilly Miners Community Centre

The Prince's Trust Cymru has supported more than 3,000 people in Wales over the past 12 months.

Prince Charles spoke to entrepreneurs including Ceri Hardman, from Neath, who offered a Christmas gift for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Her online shop, The Little Gift Fairy, sells items including gold doors for Christmas elves.

"The door goes on the skirting board and it is like a portal to the North Pole," the 31-year-old said.

At the end of the reception, the prince was presented with a vinyl track by John Nicholas.

The Welsh singer-songwriter received support from the trust's Explore programme in 2015 and now volunteers as an ambassador.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Charles plays with a toy car with little Rosie Jewell at Caerphilly Miners Community Centre

At Caerphilly Miners Community Centre Charles met volunteers and learnt about the site's programmes.

Activities at the centre, which was founded by local residents in 2008, include language classes, yoga, cinema clubs and children's parties.

He later joined residents, staff and supporters for a Christmas party to celebrate supported housing services of the charity Abbeyfield, of which he is patron.

St Martins and Winston Osborne House, both in Caerphilly, aim to help elderly people living alone to retain independence and dignity.

There was also a Christmas theme when Prince Charles visited the castle, Castell Coch, in Tongwynlais.

The prince viewed some of the castle's restored rooms and learnt about the free Cadw app.

Erin Lloyd Jones, 33, project manager for the app, showed the prince how to find augmented reality fairies around the castle.

Father Christmas handed him a sack of presents each for Prince George and Princess Charlotte before he left.