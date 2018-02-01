Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph Image caption Cwmcarn Forest remains a popular tourist attraction

A popular outdoor tourist attraction has received £160,000 funding to expand some of its key attractions.

The grant has been awarded to Cwmcarn Forest, in Caerphilly county, and will be used to improve mountain biking and walking trails.

It will also go towards creating a new "welcome and arrival zone" at the entrance of the site.

Caerphilly council and the Welsh Government are providing the funds.

The cash will provide up to an additional 1.9 miles (3km) of new biking trails and existing footpaths will get new signage.

The Cwmcarn Forest Drive, a scenic drive at the site, closed to cars in 2014 so an outbreak of larch dieback, which is caused by fungus, could be tackled.

It has led to concerns about its future and prompted campaigners to call on the Welsh Government to intervene with funding so it can reopen.

Cwmcarn Forest remains in the top 20 most popular visitor attractions in Wales.