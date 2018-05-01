Image copyright Boyes Rees Architects/Torfaen council/Coleg Gwent Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed college

A new £20m college could be built in Torfaen to replace sixth forms in a number of secondary schools.

Plans for the 1,000-place school, to be run by Coleg Gwent, include two atriums, performance and social spaces, classrooms with moveable walls and a safe open roof garden.

It would replace sixth forms at Cwmbran High, St Albans RC High and Croesyceiliog School.

Councillors will consider an outline planning application in a few months.

The proposal would see the four-storey college built in Cwmbran town centre.

A hotel, offices and a retail outlet could also be developed on the former Meritor brake factory site.

Image copyright Boyes Rees Architects/Torfaen council/Coleg Gwent Image caption The college would have space for 1,000 pupils

A new access road will be built from St Davids Road, with a new bus drop-off area also proposed adjacent to the site.

Torfaen council's planning committee approved the St Davids Road alterations on 17 April, but expressed concerns about traffic entering the site from a nearby roundabout

Speaking last month, councillor Janet Jones said: "If we do not agree to accept the proposals in front of us it could have a detrimental effect on future plans for that site, which could include the sixth form college which we are desperate for."

The site is expected to open in September 2020 as part of the first phase of the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools programme in Torfaen.