One person was taken to hospital after an M4 crash involving a lorry and four cars on the outskirts of Cardiff.

The road was initially blocked eastbound between junction 32, Coryton, and junction 30, Cardiff Gate, after the 08:00 BST incident.

However, all three lanes have now reopened after police and fire crews were sent to deal with the incident.

The longest delays were up to one hour and 20 minutes and the A470 was also affected.

The casualty was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

