Image caption The incident happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving after four people were injured outside a nightclub.

McCauley Cox, 18, of Newport, was arrested following the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST on 29 April.

Two women remain in hospital with serious injuries.

A second Newport man, 19-year-old Ben Thomas, has been charged with affray and also appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

One of the two women in hospital has a ruptured spleen and also had surgery on her ankle.

The other woman is being treated at a hospital in Birmingham for a fractured arm, nerve damage and chest burns.

Two other people from Newport who were initially arrested, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, have seen been released pending further inquiries.

Both Mr Cox and Mr Thomas have been remanded in custody ahead of their appearance at Newport Crown Court later this month.