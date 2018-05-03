Image copyright Knight Frank Image caption Penllyn Castle features a Tudor style Manor house, built in the 18th Century

A castle which dates back to the 12th Century and featured in an episode of Doctor Who has been put up for sale.

Penllyn Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan, which is not open to the public, is on the market for £1m.

As well as castle ruins dating back to 1135, it also features a Grade II-listed mansion house containing eight bedrooms.

The 72-acre country estate near Cowbridge contains sprawling lawns, paddocks and a woodland.

Anthony Clay, from estate agents Knight Frank, said: "Penllyn Castle is one of the most important houses, if not the most important house, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

"It's a very handsome property, yet somewhat tired.

"It is too good a place not to be returned back to its former glory."

Image caption Penllyn Castle was used for a Dr Who episode set in the Scottish Highlands

The original castle was built for Earl Robert of Gloucester's Sheriff Robert Norris.

Parts of the original Norman castle, a courtyard, stables, coach houses, unused cottage and a water tower all remain.

The property featured in a 2006 episode of Doctor Who called Tooth and Claw.

It saw the Time Lord, then played by David Tennant, encounter Queen Victoria, a werewolf and warrior monks.