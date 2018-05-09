Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans flooded on to the pitch after the draw was enough to secure a Premier League return

Cardiff City footballers will take part in a parade on Sunday to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

The side secured their place with a goalless draw against Reading on Sunday and will return to English football's top-flight after a four-year absence.

An open top bus will leave Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith at 15:00 BST before heading towards the city centre.

The team are expected to arrive at Cardiff Castle between 16:30 and 17:00.

Manager Neil Warnock and his players will then take to an open air stage to address supporters.

However, the club has warned fans travelling to the event there will be significant road closures from 05:30 until 20:00 because of a car-free day in the city.

It urged those attending to make their way in by bus, train or to cycle.

The parade will head to the city centre down Leckwith Road and Cowbridge Road East on to Castle Street.