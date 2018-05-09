Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The boiler suits and paw print bandana the men were allegedly wearing

Two people from London have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following a shooting in Cardiff.

A man, 26, suffered facial injuries after being shot at a flat in Lynwood Court, Roath, on 10 February.

He was treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and discharged two days later.

On Wednesday, a woman, 22, was arrested in Tower Hamlets and a Croydon man, 22, voluntarily attended a police station.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption A burnt out Audi was found in Penylan

The two suspects are being questioned and senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Rob Cronick, described the arrests as "significant developments".

Officers believe the incident could be linked to county lines - when an organised crime group from areas such as London, Birmingham and Liverpool extend their drug dealing across county boundaries.

He said officers were still searching for information on the identity of three men, all black and aged about 25, who were seen entering the Lynwood Court flat wearing navy boiler suits and black boots.

Officers also want to trace the movements of a silver Audi that was driven from London to Cardiff that day and later found burnt out in Sandringham Road, Penylan.