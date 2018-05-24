Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Williams won five Wales caps between 1980 and 1982

The funeral of former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gareth Williams takes place in Bridgend later.

He died earlier this month, aged 63, after battling a rare nervous system disorder.

The back-row forward won five Wales caps between 1980 and 1982 and toured South Africa with the Lions in 1980.

He also helped Bridgend win two Welsh Cups during their four successive finals appearances between 1979 and 1982.

Williams had been suffering with multiple system atrophy since 2012.

Following his death, Bridgend Ravens paid tribute to their former captain as a "true club legend".

A service takes place at Coychurch Crematorium, followed by a reception at the Brewery Field, the home ground of his former club.