Driver dies after car comes off A40 near Dingestow
- 27 May 2018
A person has died after the car they were driving came off the road and crashed in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police said the vehicle came off the southbound A40 between the Gibraltar tunnels and Dingestow at about 00:20 BST.
The 57-year-old driver of the grey Range Rover was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound carriageway remains closed between Cinderhill Street and Mitchel Troy.