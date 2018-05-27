South East Wales

Roath assault: Two arrested after man dies

  • 27 May 2018
A police car and cordon on Oakfield Street, Roath
Image caption Police are continuing their investigations on Oakfield Street

Two people have been arrested after a man died in hospital following an assault in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said officers were called to Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:20 BST.

A man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The force has not said what the people have been arrested on suspicion of, but the area remains cordoned off while officers investigate.

