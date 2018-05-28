Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mark Williams appeared naked at a news conference after winning the world title

Snooker world champion Mark Williams is to be given the freedom of Blaenau Gwent following his latest title win.

Williams, from Cwm, beat John Higgins 18-16 in the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield on 7 May.

It was his third world title, but the first since 2003 and came 12 months after he almost quit the sport.

The 43-year-old thought his chances of winning were so remote he vowed to do his post-match news conference naked.

Newport councillor Stewart Healy, who chaired a freedom of the borough cross-party working group, said: "The group unanimously agreed to recommend to council that the freedom of the borough be granted to Mark Williams."