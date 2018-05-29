Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heavy rain is expect to hit South Wales today

Heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms have been forecast to hit parts of south Wales.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in force from Newport to Swansea between 02:00 BST on Tuesday and 06:00 BST on Wednesday.

The poor weather could bring travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.

It comes after flash floods hit parts of the country over the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office warns that there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or struck by lighting, and that public transport could be impacted.

Motorists are being warned that driving conditions could be dangerous, and that power cuts may occur as a result.

Image copyright Sarah Rowlands Image caption Flash floods hit several areas of Welshpool over the weekend

Over the bank holiday weekend, flash flooding closed part of the Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welshpool while the town centre was also under water after torrential rain.

Bala in Gwynedd was the second wettest place in the UK on Sunday with 52.7mm of rain falling, with Lake Vyrnwy fourth with 46.2mm falling in 24 hours.

The main B4276 road through Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taff was shut after it was blocked by a fallen tree, which also brought down power lines.

The around the world yacht race festival being held in Cardiff Bay is covered by the warning, but the Hay Festival is not.