The RAF is being granted the freedom of Rhondda Cynon Taff to mark 80 years of a Ministry of Defence base in nearby Vale of Glamorgan.

The ceremony in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park is followed by a parade through Pontypridd town centre later.

It is also being used to mark 100 years of the RAF and the centenary of the end of World War One.

The base at St Athan base trains technicians but was used to repair aircraft for 75 years until 2012.