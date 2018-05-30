Image copyright Family photo Image caption Barbara Rowe "lived for her family", relatives said in a statement issued via South Wales Police

Police have named a woman who died following a crash near Cardiff as 60-year-old Barbara Rowe.

Mrs Rowe, from Pen-y-Fai, Bridgend, died following a collision involving two lorries and two cars on the A4232 near Culverhouse Cross on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released pending further inquiries, police said.

Mrs Rowe's family said they were "heartbroken" by their loss.

She was described as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In a statement, her family said: "She loved family life more than anything.

"She was always there for them. Barbara loved nothing better when she had her sons Daniel and Matthew around her and her two grandsons Mason and Thomas.

"They were both the apple of her eye and she loved every minute she spent with them."

South Wales Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them.